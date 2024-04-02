Sam Raimi isn't currently working on Spider-Man 4

HQ

There have been a whole slew of rumours doing the rounds in regard to director Sam Raimi being attached to and working on a fourth Spider-Man film. While the director has mentioned that he is hopeful he'll get a chance to do so eventually, he isn't currently working on such a film, as he has confirmed in an interview with CBR.

While attending WonderCon, Raimi shut down the rumours and stated, "Well, I haven't heard about that yet. I did read that, but I'm not actually working on it yet. I mean, Marvel and Columbia are so successful with current Spider-Man [movies], and the track there, and I don't know that they're going to go back to me, and say, 'Well, folks, we can also tell that story!' I'm not sure, but I love all the new Spider-Man movies."

Raimi continued a little later on adding, "I just worked with Marvel on a movie called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. So, I'm on great terms with them. I'm sure I would hear about it if it was in the works. I think so. I don't know."

Even with this rumour being shut down, would you still be interested in another Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man movie?