Sam Raimi is "completely open to" direct Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire

The plan was that director Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire would make Spider-Man 4 together, but after the abysmal reception of Spider-Man 3, the project was cancelled and the series would later be rebooted with Andy Garfield as the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

For many, however, Maguire is still the real Spider-Man and his reappearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home was so acclaimed that many have been calling for a new film starring him ever since. And it's not entirely out of the question, according to Raimi, who spoke to Moviepilot about the matter. He said:

"I didn't think it was possible but after jumping back in with the multiverse I realised just like Doctor Strange does, anything is possible now. So I'm completely open to it."

