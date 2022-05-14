Sam Raimi explains Spider-Man 3's iconic dance scene

HQ

If you briefly had to scour through the internet landscape, and identify memes and scenes that have become cultural tropes, you'd certainly come across the "Bully Maguire" meme, which refers to a specific scene in the controversial Spider-Man 3, where actor Toby Maguire, as Peter Parker, has been infected by the symbiote, and a result is hitting the town feeling noticeably smug about things.

The scene has been mocked for years, and is, in some ways, loved today. Recently though, director Sam Raimi was asked about its cultural impact in an interview with Fandom, and he made clear that the scene is designed to be funny:

"Well, we meant it to be funny, actually. It was Peter Parker's version — this lame kid — of what it must be like to be his evil self. But he's so whipped. He's so out of it that that's his take on it. And that didn't go over well with the audience. But that's what we were trying to do. So I'm not surprised that people... I'm glad people find it funny! We we wanted it to be fun."

You can watch that very scene below: