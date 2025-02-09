Sam Nujoma passes away at 95

HQ

Sam Nujoma, the founding president of Namibia and a pivotal figure in the country's decades-long struggle for independence, has died at the age of 95. According to an announcement on social media by Namibia's current president, Nangolo Mbumba, Nujoma passed away in Windhoek, the nation's capital, after being hospitalized for three weeks with an undisclosed illness.

A revolutionary figure, Nujoma led the South-West Africa People's Organization, balancing warfare and diplomacy. With Soviet and Cuban support, his movement fought South Africa's occupation, securing independence through a United States-brokered deal in 1990. As Namibia's first president, he fostered stability and growth despite criticism of his extended rule.

Though he championed democracy, critics noted his autocratic tendencies, particularly his push for a third presidential term in 1999. Nujoma led Namibia until 2005, leaving behind a complex legacy of political controversy, but also of liberation and resilience. His passing marks the end of an era for Namibia, where he remains a deeply influential figure.