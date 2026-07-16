Sam Neill's agent reveals the actor died from pneumonia

HQ

Earlier this week, many were shocked by the news Australian actor Sam Neill has died at the age of 78-years-old. When the situation was reported and quickly became a huge story all around the world, many started to wonder what happened to the actor to cause such an abrupt death, with some curious about whether his recent battle with cancer played a part.

A new development has now come to light as Neill's agent, Philip Grenz, has shared a statement on the passing of his long-time client and friend, explaining the death was not to do with Neill's recent battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma but rather happened following developing pneumonia.

As per BBC News, Grenz stated: "As Sam Neill's longtime rep, I spoke with his family and wish to clarify some details for his fans. Sam passed away from pneumonia. Prior to becoming sick, Sam had valiantly fought and beaten lymphoma through a new treatment called CAR-T therapy."

Grenz went on to add Neill "remained cancer free" at the time of his death and that in the months between beating the cancer and passing away, Neill "filmed four projects back-to-back... all of which will be released within the coming months". One of these projects is Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, another is The Last Resort, and as for the other two, we'll no doubt hear more about them in the months ahead.