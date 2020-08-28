Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual revealed for 2021

You're watching Advertisements

The Medal of Honor series wasn't the only one to receive an all-new VR entry announcement at Gamescom, as we also learned that Sam & Max would be receiving a VR outing sometime in 2021.

The project, entitled Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual, received a reveal trailer during the Gamescom opening ceremony and here we got to see just what it would be like to step directly into the cartoonish world of the iconic duo. The goofy trailer showed the player shooting cockroaches, angering rats, and slinging Max at a target on an office wall.

A press release that we received after the showed detailed that the game would allow players to play alongside Sam & Max and not as them for the very first time. It also detailed that they would play as an unnamed recruit within the Freelance Police - a role which will see them go through a gauntlet of graded courses inside an abandoned theme park.

You can see the new trailer in the video attached, at the 52:30 mark.

Sadly though, the trailer didn't confirm which platforms the title would be landing on next year, but we will be sure to keep you updated once these details emerge.