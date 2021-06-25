Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual! is releasing on Oculus Quest on July 8

Big Sugar has just revealed Sam & Max's first VR adventure This Time It's Virtual! will launch first on Oculus Quest on July 8 and it will cost $29.99. Those using other VR devices will have to wait slightly longer, as it'll come to SteamVR and Viveport Infinity later this year and to PSVR in 2022.

Along with the release date, it was also revealed that series creator Steve Purcell has added his vocal talents to the game. In his first voice acting role for the series, Purcell will be playing as Duncan B. Dills, who is the creator of the AquaBear Funtime Park.

You can now place the game in your Wishlist on the Oculus Store here.