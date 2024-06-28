Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse Remastered lands in August

HQ

Over the past few years, the Sam & Max titles created by Telltale have been receiving modern updated remastered versions, and now the time has come for the final game in this trilogy to receive this treatment too.

Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse Remastered is bringing back the 2010 title but with "updated graphics, lighting, lip-sync, cinematography, and music," all of which make this the "most ambitious remaster of all" as the announcement press release states.

We can also look forward to overhauled environments packing more detail, and cut content from the original game restored in its entirety, plus a collection of pesky bugs now squashed and out of the way.

Also, there will not be platform exclusive features this time around, as the Nutri-Specs Toy of Power that was unique to the PS3 edition of the original game will now be available for all players to put to good use on all platforms. And yes, this does mean that the game will no longer be console-exclusive to PS3, as it will be debuting on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and Switch.

Check out the announcement trailer for the game below, ahead of its launch on August 14, 2024.