Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse Remastered delayed until 2024

If you're a fan of the classic adventure game genre, you'll remember the charismatic detective duo Sam and Max, whose adventure The Devil's Playhouse was released in 2011 by Telltale Games.

Now that the episodic franchise is fully in the hands of Skunkape Games, the studio and publisher has announced that the release of a remastered version for PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch, which was initially planned for this year 2023, is now a next year title. However, they insist there will be no further delay following this unforeseen development, as you can see in the trailer below.

As a reminder, the team has published a brief summary of what to expect in this new adventure:

"Max has always been the more unhinged member of the Freelance Police, but recently his abilities have taken a supernatural turn. It all started when he stumbled upon a mysterious toy that allows him to glimpse the future...

"Now Sam & Max have aroused a host of intergalactic villains hellbent on acquiring the magical Toys of Power. As the bad guys close in and Max's psychic abilities grow beyond his control, the Freelance Police will come up against their most frightening adversary yet: the power of Max's mind."

Looking forward to getting back into the action with the old Sam and Max?

