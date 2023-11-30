Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse Remastered

Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse Remastered delayed until 2024

The dog and rabbit detective duo won't make it in time for Christmas with this improved version of the 2011 original, but will make it next year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

If you're a fan of the classic adventure game genre, you'll remember the charismatic detective duo Sam and Max, whose adventure The Devil's Playhouse was released in 2011 by Telltale Games.

Now that the episodic franchise is fully in the hands of Skunkape Games, the studio and publisher has announced that the release of a remastered version for PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch, which was initially planned for this year 2023, is now a next year title. However, they insist there will be no further delay following this unforeseen development, as you can see in the trailer below.

HQ

As a reminder, the team has published a brief summary of what to expect in this new adventure:

"Max has always been the more unhinged member of the Freelance Police, but recently his abilities have taken a supernatural turn. It all started when he stumbled upon a mysterious toy that allows him to glimpse the future...

"Now Sam & Max have aroused a host of intergalactic villains hellbent on acquiring the magical Toys of Power. As the bad guys close in and Max's psychic abilities grow beyond his control, the Freelance Police will come up against their most frightening adversary yet: the power of Max's mind."

Looking forward to getting back into the action with the old Sam and Max?

Thanks, Nintendolife.

Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse Remastered

Related texts



Loading next content