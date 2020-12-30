Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Sam & Max Save the World Remastered

Sam & Max Season 2 And 3 are also getting remastered

The remastered first season was released earlier this month.

Our favourite dog and bunny duo Sam & Max returned in a big way in 2020. Firstly, a new VR game Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual was revealed at Gamescom, and then later in the year, a remaster of their first Telltale Games season was released. Now, it has been announced that Season 2 and 3 of the episodic adventure will also be getting remastered.

In a Reddit AMA, Skunkape Games confirmed: "We started work on remastering Season Two before the Save The World remaster even came out! Surprise! How well Save the World sells will help us determine the scope for the remasters of seasons 2 and 3."

No release window has been confirmed for these remastered yet, but we can't imagine it being too far off considering that Season 1 has already been released. You can read our review of Season 1 here.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

Sam & Max Save the World Remastered

