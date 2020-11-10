Sam & Max Save the World Remastered will launch on December 2

Sam & Max are back again with their second game announcement of 2020. First, we heard the duo would be reuniting in an all-new VR game at Gamescom, and now we've received news that a remaster of Sam & Max Save the World will be launching in December. The predictably titled Sam & Max Save the World Remastered will be coming to the Nintendo Switch and PC on December 2, and pre-orders are now open.

Just in case you are unaware, the title was previously launched in 2006 and 2007 as Sam & Max Season One by Telltales Games and was an episodic release split into six different parts. This was one of the studio's earlier projects before they hit it big with landmark releases such as The Walking Dead, Tales from the Borderlands, and Wolf Among Us.

The remastered version is said to bring overhauled graphics, gamepad support, and restored audio to help hold it up to more modern standards. What is great too is that if you already own Sam & Max Season One on Steam or GOG then you can receive 50% off if you purchase the remastered version before December 31.

Will you be picking this one up in December?