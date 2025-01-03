Sam Lake: Remedy's gaming universe is just getting started

HQ

Remedy Entertainment's unique gaming world is only just beginning to unfold, according to the studio's head, Sam Lake. In a recent interview with IGN, he revealed that while fans first noticed the crossover between Control and Alan Wake with the AWE expansion, the connections grew even stronger with Alan Wake 2 and its Lake House DLC. Lake emphasized that this is just the tip of the iceberg, and there's a whole lot more in the works, with no endgame in sight.

Next up is FBC: Firebreak, Remedy's co-op game that builds on the world of Control. While it's still unclear how it will tie into the broader story, it's sure to add another layer to the ever-expanding universe. As Remedy continues to weave its intricate web, fans are left wondering what new twists and turns are coming next.

What other surprises might Remedy have in store for its growing universe?