Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Disney Speedstorm
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Max Payne Remake

      Sam Lake comments on whether he'll be voicing Max Payne in the remakes

      He also spoke about how big the project is for Remedy.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Sam Lake might be focused entirely on Alan Wake 2 for now, but Remedy is also working on remakes of Max Payne 1 and 2. He's spoken with VGC about how this is going to be a significant undertaking for the studio.

      "It is a significant undertaking in the sense that even if they are old games, just thinking about bringing them up to modern standards and combining them into one, you can see that it's a big, big project," Lake said.

      Further on, he was asked whether he'd be reprising his role as Max Payne in the remakes, but Lake refused to confirm or deny that possibility. "No comment," he said. Lake will be voicing a character in Alan Wake 2, so it might be possible for him to dust off his vocal chords for Max Payne.

      What do you think? Should Lake reprise his role?

      Max Payne Remake

      Related texts



      Loading next content