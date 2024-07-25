Sam Lake celebrates 23rd anniversary of Max Payne's release by remembering James McCaffrey

HQ

Time flies. It's been 23 years since Sam Lake and his team at Remedy released their second title that opened the doors to worldwide fame: Max Payne. The first instalment of the action series hit PCs on this day in 2001, and its debut was followed by a second instalment before the studio moved on from its iconic bullet-time effect and into the horror of Alan Wake. Rumours of a possible remake have been swirling around the gaming forums for some time now, but today's anniversary wasn't quite as joyous as expected.

Sam Lake, writer of the original game and Remedy veteran, took the opportunity to focus on the memory of James McCaffrey, who passed away last December due to cancer. He dedicated this moving message to him:

Who could remember Max Payne without hearing James McCaffrey's voice?

Happy anniversary, Max, and rest in peace, James.