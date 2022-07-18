Sam Kerr & Kylian Mbappé are FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition's cover stars

HQ

EA just officially unveiled FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition's cover, and the featured athletes are none other than Chelsea Football Club Women's Samantha Kerr and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé. Both are, besides, leading the Australian and French National Teams into the upcoming Women's and Men's FIFA World Cups respectively, two of the most sought after stars in the sport. Likewise, this is the very first time women and men co-star a FIFA game boxart side by side.

Mpabbé has become one of football's most desired players, and is often regarded in conversations for the best players in the world right now. He is also claimed to have the largest contract out of any football player in the world, with Mpabbé being paid around £1 million a week by his club. This all comes after there were talks that Mpabbé would be moving to Real Madrid over the summer, a decision the French forward backtracked on to instead remain with PSG. Mpabbé was also the cover star of FIFA 22.

As for Kerr, she is often regarded in conversations to be one of the greatest women's football players of all-time, following a lengthy career that has seen her play in Australian regional leagues, in the American MLS, and in the UK and European scene, where she currently continues to find success as part of Chelsea.

The following days and weeks are expected to see the "final" FIFA further detailed, now that the title got officially teased. Also, it's worth noting that this is simply for the Ultimate Edition boxart, as the cover stars of the standard or any other edition are still yet to be announced.