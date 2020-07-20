Sam Fisher's Italian voice actor hints at new Splinter Cell game

You're watching Advertisements

During a recent event called Ultra Pop Festival organized by our colleagues at Multiplayer.it and Movieplayer.it, the actor and voice actor Luca Ward (Sam Fisher's official voice actor) may have revealed some really interesting information about the Splinter Cell series.

Invited as a guest to one of the several online panels held last week, Ward has made it known that the return of the series is practically confirmed. Although Ubisoft hasn't made any official announcements yet, the actor hinted that a new chapter being in the works. Since Ward has always played Sam Fisher, he is still a fairly reliable source in this regard.

Here's what he said: "There's this return of Splinter Cell that should take place I think for a conclusive episode, but I'm not sure of this, but they have not yet understood whether to do it in 2021. Before it had to be 2020, then what happened that happened and several big projects crashed in 2020. Others went on like Cyberpunk 2077 that I have almost finished working on."

Apparently, the launch of this new Splinter Cell was scheduled for 2020, but it seems that the coronavirus emergency has postponed the work to 2021.

However, Luca Ward seems very certain of what he says: "But I'm sure Splinter Cell is coming back, this is a fact", he concluded. Although Ward is a reliable source, we still prefer to wait for official confirmations from Ubisoft before getting hyped by Splinter Cell's next episode.

Thanks to Multiplayer.it.