Sam Fisher returns in Netflix's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch anime

Splinter Cell is back—well, maybe not exactly the way we all dreamed of, but definitely better than nothing. Netflix has officially announced a brand-new anime based on Ubisoft's iconic stealth series, with none other than the man behind John Wick and Nobody as its creative lead. The show premieres October 14 and takes us deep into the world of espionage alongside Sam Fisher. Among the voice cast are talents like Liev Schreiber and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. The freshly released trailer (which you can check out below) serves up slick action, brutal close-quarters combat, and shadowy environments—just as it should. For longtime fans, it's a big deal to finally see something new tied to Splinter Cell.

Sam Fisher is back and this time the mission is personal. From the creator of the John Wick franchise comes Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, only on Netflix October 14. Starring Liev Schreiber as Sam Fisher and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as rookie agent Zinnia McKenna.

