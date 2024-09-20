Sam Fisher is getting the Netflix anime adaptation treatment in Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

While we're still desperately awaiting official news and information about the Splinter Cell Remake, Ubisoft has presented a first snippet of a different Splinter Cell project that it has in the works with Netflix.

This is known as Splinter Cell: Deathwatch and is an anime adaptation of the famed stealth-action series, one where Liev Schreiber will be taking on the task of voicing and bringing Sam Fisher into the format.

While we don't yet know exactly when this series will debut, a 2025 release does seem highly plausible. As per the information we do know for a fact, Netflix has affirmed that the show is coming from both Ubisoft Film & Television and animation studio Sun Creature and Fost, that it will be directed by Guillaume Dousse and Felicien Colmet-Daage, written by John Wick's Derek Kolstad, and produced by Kolstad, Helene Juguet, Hugo Reven, and Ubisoft veteran Gerard Guillemot.

Check out the trailer for Splinter Cell: Deathwatch below.