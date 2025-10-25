Sam Claflin wants to return for the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot

People often say that Pirates of the Caribbean fell off a metaphorical cliff after the main trilogy wrapped up. The fourth film, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, wasn't nearly as good as its predecessors, but it also wasn't nearly as poor as the fifth film, which pretty much served as a final nail in the coffin for the series.

There are various plans in place to reboot Pirates of the Caribbean in one way or another, none of which have yet become anything significant and serious, but should Pirates return down the line, a star from On Stranger Tides has said that he'd love to return for it.

Speaking with ComicBook, Sam Claflin, who played the holy man Philip Swift - who was ridiculed by Blackbeard and ultimately left for dead before his mermaid love interest 'saved' him - has said he'd love to come back to the series.

"Let's beg the producers, because I would love to revisit that world again. It was my first ever film.

"I'd done a bit of TV before, but as a film experience, I was so nervous. I was like a deer in headlights. I didn't know what was happening. And you know what a scare. What a what a sort of stage to step onto when you don't really know what's going on. And so I took myself and the job so seriously and it deserved it in many ways. And Philip is that kind of character.

"But equally I look back at that experience. God, I wish I just had more fun. Like, I just I just wish I allowed myself to just sort of enjoy it and, and relish every single moment. So I would love the opportunity to kind of get back on the pirate ship. I mean that would be a dream come true for me. But unfortunately it's not in my hands. So, Jerry Bruckheimer, if you're watching this, make it happen."

The future of Pirates is a toss of the dice right now. One day a report comes out that Johnny Depp is slated for a reprisal of the role of Captain Jack Sparrow and then the next the long-rumoured Margot Robbie-led spinoff is still the way forward. Perhaps we'll get both, perhaps we'll get none, but if there was a chance that Pirates returned with some familiar faces, is there space for Claflin's Philip in it?