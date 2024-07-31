Sam Claflin faces a malevolent creature from myth in Bagman

Horror fans have been eating well as of late and clearly that will continue to be the case later this year. Lionsgate has just released the first look at its upcoming horror film that will star Sam Claflin in the lead role as a father who must protect his family from an ancient and malevolent creature from myth, a monster known as the Bagman.

Specifically, the synopsis states: "In the dark horror film BAGMAN, a family finds themselves ensnared in a nightmare as they are hunted by a malevolent, mythical creature. For centuries and across cultures, parents have warned their children of the legendary Bagman, who snatches innocent children and stuffs them into his vile, rotting bag—never to be seen again. Patrick McKee (Sam Claflin) narrowly escaped such an encounter as a boy, which left him with lasting scars throughout his adulthood. Now, Patrick's childhood tormentor has returned, threatening the safety of his wife Karina (Antonia Thomas) and son Jake (Caréll Vincent Rhoden)."

Bagman will open in cinemas on September 20, and you can get a look at what it will offer in the trailer below.