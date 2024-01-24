Sam Barlow reveals teasers for his next two games

HQ

Sam Barlow, the creator of Immortality and Her Story, has revealed that he's working on two new games. So far, they're only known as Project C and Project D, but he has given some more details on what we can expect.

Project C is more akin to Barlow's recent work. They're both more horror-focused games, but Barlow described Project C as being "in the tradition of Immortality, building on some of that tech but going in a cool direction."

"I think," he continued. "You look at the Steam tags, you can see that it's horror, sci-fi horror, it's a very cool premise. It might be like the chunkiest mechanic we've come up with within this kind of non-linear space, it's a cool little puzzle box."

Project D, on the other hand, is going to please fans of Barlow's older work. A third-person survival horror game, it's going to be more in the vein of earlier titles he worked on like Silent Hill: Shattered Memories. Check out the teaser trailers for both projects below:

