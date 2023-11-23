Sam Altman is back as OpenAI's CEO

HQ

In the past few days, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been fired from the company, joined Microsoft to lead a new AI initiative at the technology giant, and now in one of the most surprising turns of development we've seen all year, been re-hired by OpenAI as its CEO again.

As mentioned in a statement on X, OpenAI said: "We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo.

"We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this."

There's no word yet on how these constant changes have affected OpenAI or what the future of Microsoft's AI research initiative will now look like, but we can assume is that OpenAI will continue to be led into the future by the individual that helped the company grow to its current size.