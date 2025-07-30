Salvador Dali painting sold at a house clearance sale for £150

HQ

Do you happen to have a Salvador Dali painting buried away in the garage? Unlikely, right. Not for a homeowner in Cambridge, UK, who recently held a house clearance sale and sold a painting to a customer for £150, which in fact was an authentic piece of work from Dali that could fetch 200-times its price at auction.

As per BBC News, the artwork was bought by an anonymous art dealer who now intends to sell it at an auction in October. After the original purchase, it was discovered to be an authentic Dali piece that was even sold at auction by Sotheby's in 1990, fully attributed to Dali himself.

The piece is regarded as Vecchio Sultano, and is a watercolour paint and felt tip illustration of a scene from Arabian Nights, one of over 500 pieces of work that Dali created with the intent to showcase Middle Eastern folktales, all under the commission of an Italian couple. In the end, only around 100 pieces were thought to have been created.

The painting will be auctioned on October 23.

