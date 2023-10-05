Saltsea Chronicles ready to set sail as soon as on October 12

We at Gamereactor have been closely following Saltsea Chronicles during the summer season and now it turns out it's pretty close to release, as developer Die Gute Fabrik has just announced that story-driven game lovers will be able to enjoy as soon as next week already.

The studio behind Mutazione promises tons of funny stories, cats, an even its own card game as the crew of quirky characters search for Captain Maja and try to solve the mystery of her disappearance. Saltsea Chronicles releases digitally on Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PC on October 12, that is, Thursday next week.

We expect Saltsea Chronicles to last around 10 hours, but as explained by writer Sharna Jackson in the interview below, given the branched nature of the game's narrative, most players will want to give it a second go to visit the islands they might have missed in their first run.