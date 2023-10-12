HQ

There are a few games that release each year that will likely pique your interest with their visuals and art style alone. Die Gute Fabrik's Saltsea Chronicles is without a doubt one of these games. This narrative-heavy adventure game is one of the most stunning titles I have seen in a long time, but the question is, does the gameplay match its appearance on the surface? And that's a very complex question, one that I have struggled to come to a solution about.

The idea of Saltsea Chronicles is to lead a group of individuals around a flooded world all in the effort of finding and unravelling the mystery surrounding their taken friend. The narrative itself is heavily branching and packed with choices, meaning the decisions you make will directly affect the story, the places you visit, and the people you meet along the way. In this regard, you can be sure that your Saltsea Chronicles adventure will likely be very different to mine, even if the main body of the gameplay is very similar in effect.

Like some narrative-heavy adventure games, Saltsea Chronicles is a title that borders on not requiring any input from the player at all. Aside from clicking interactable symbols that pop up on the still image that depicts the island you're currently based on, all you have to do as the player is cycle through written dialogue and then decide an appropriate response out of two choices whenever that occasion pops up. It's a very hands-off game that features a lot of reading, so if those two design elements don't appeal to you, I would advise passing on Saltsea Chronicles as it will struggle to draw in and engage you.

On this front, even as someone who appreciates and plays a lot of narrative-heavy games, I often felt Saltsea Chronicles to be a little flat. The dialogue has its moments and the choices can feel important, but the gameplay is too frequently lacking in immersive qualities and the rest of the Saltsea experience is too heavily reliant on you becoming lost and starstruck by its stunning visuals and art style that it seems to forget that it needs to entertain you for a story that can span 10+ hours. Reading text for hours upon hours without any significant gameplay elements to break things up soon loses its compelling draw, and since the narrative and story is all set in a bizarre and unusual world, there's not a level of connection that you can grasp at to remain engaged by the tale that Saltsea Chronicles is looking to tell.

What Die Gute Fabrik has incorporated in an attempt to keep the gameplay fresh is a relationship system between the members of the group that make up this story. As you travel throughout the world made up of islands, you will meet new people and add them to your crew, and face Issues that will put a strain on the gang. You will need to find ways to resolve these Issues to stop a wedge being driven between members of the team, and this could be as simple as talking with group members to ease distrust and frustration, or could relate to having to find items (such as food or parts for the ship you call home) to eliminate rising problems. These are, at their very best, minor side quests to complete, and while they do give you something to do beyond the main story, they aren't a saving grace.

The main feature that Die Gute Fabrik has introduced to sprinkle in some additional gameplay elements is a mini-game called Spoils. It's a card game that will change depending on the island you visit in each chapter, as many of the locals play Spoils with their own rule sets. It's a fun break from the heavy-narrative beats, and this alongside filling up a sticker book that documents your journey is a delightful way to add a little depth to the gameplay.

While I won't deny that Saltsea Chronicles has a slow pace that often leaves a little to be desired, this indie adventure game does have its moments. I wouldn't call it a homerun as it does struggle to entertain at times, but where it lacks in thrill it does make up for in truly, truly stunning presentation and a great atmospheric soundtrack. This feels like an interactive painting at times. It's fascinating to look at, but it doesn't quite have the same immersive qualities as many of the other narrative adventures that we've had as of late.