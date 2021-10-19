Salt and Sacrifice will be exclusive to Epic Games Store on PC when it launches in Q1 2022

HQ

Back in June during the Summer Game Fest, we were informed that Salt and Sacrifice, the sequel to the Souls-like platformer Salt & Sanctuary, will arrive on PlayStation 5 and PC in Q1 2022. Now, we just received more details regarding the game, but it might not please all of the PC players.

It turns out that Salt and Sacrifice is going to be exclusively available on Epic Games Store for PC, when it arrives on PlayStation consoles at the same time. That means, Steam users won't be able to get their hands on this action RPG at launch; however, whether Salt and Sacrifice will land on other platforms at a later date remains to be seen.

So far, no concrete release date has been revealed yet.