Salt and Sacrifice has its release date confirmed

HQ

It's been a while since the last time we reported about Salt and Sacrifice, the sequel to the acclaimed Souls-like platformer Salt and Sanctuary. Now, via a post on PlayStation blog, developer Ska Studios and Devoured Studios has confirmed the release date for Salt and Sacrifice.

Scheduled to arrive on PS4, PS5, and PC (via Epic Games Store) on May 10, Salt and Sacrifice sees you play as a so-called Marked Inquisitor and your mission is to hunt down the the Mages who are causing chaos in the kingdom. In this action RPG you'll get to explore a large world "filled with scavengers, secrets, traps, and powerful guardians", and will even be able to "craft unique weapons and armor from the otherworldly flesh and bones of the Mages you destroy during your journey".

These sound fun, but there are more. In the blog post just shared, James Silva, one of the developers, explained how PvP, which they really recommend you to give it a try, is far more dynamic than the original. He also detailed a bit about what they've added into the game for PvP to make it more fun, and the difference between Inquisitor sects, while emphasizing that players won't be forced to engage in PvP "if you don't want to".

Nevertheless, Salt and Sacrifice sounds quite promising, let's hope it will be as good as described when it launches this May. If you're interested in knowing more details, check the blog post right here.