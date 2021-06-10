LIVE
Salt and Sacrifice has been announced for PC and PS5

It's set to launch in Q1 2022.

One of the more exciting reveals during this year's Summer Game Fest was for Salt and Sacrifice, a sequel to the acclaimed Souls-like platformer Salt & Sanctuary. The sequel once again looks to feature many beastly creatures for you to slay down and it contains the same charming cartoonish visual style. The game is set to launch on PS5 and PC in Q1 2022 and it will cost $19.99.

"Seeing the multiplayer aspects of Salt and Sacrifice come to life has been really cool," said James Silva, founder of Ska Studios. "There are so many interesting things we can do with our different factions' goals within this perilous Mage-wracked world."

You can take a look for the reveal trailer for the game above this text.

Salt and Sacrifice

