The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Sales of The Witcher 3 increased 554% in US in December

No doubt buoyed by the success of the Netflix show, Geralt of Rivia's last major outing has enjoyed a well-deserved resurgence.

As you might have heard, interest in Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher books has increased significantly since Netflix's successful TV series, and the games by CDPR have seen the same spike in interest. Now, whoever, we have some numbers to share to back it up - and we must say that they are surprisingly huge for a five-year-old game.

According to NPD, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (physical copies) sold a whopping 554% better last December than it did during the same month in 2018 in North America. This abnormal increase can be fully attributed to the Switch version of the game and the TV series (which also helped the Switch version, of course), and it goes hand-in-hand with the reports that we've heard about huge spikes in player numbers on PC as a whole new batch of adventurers head out to deal with the Bloody Baron for the first time.

