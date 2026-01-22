Nintendo Switch 2 takes the US by storm, becoming the best-selling console in history after seven months on the market

HQ

As in many other markets, Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console during the Christmas season in the United States. According to data released by analyst Mat Piscatella of Circana (formerly NPD), the Christmas campaign has seen Nintendo of America sell a total of 4.4 million consoles since the second hybrid hit the market in June. Curiously, this is close to the unprecedented 4 million sold in Japan.

The YTD/LTD figure makes Nintendo Switch 2 the best-selling machine in its first seven months on the US market, in other words, the fastest-selling in history. In this respect, it mirrors what happened in the Spanish market. In fact, Switch 2 is 35% above PlayStation 4 at this point and almost 50% above the first Nintendo Switch (it has already sold almost twice as much in seven months).

Nintendo's global quarterly results are expected to land in two weeks' time (W/C February 2nd), when a new Nintendo Direct presentation is rumoured to happen.

Battlefield 6 ends its year of triumphant return

Looking at other platforms and software, the usual genres topped the sales charts as expected, but there was one big surprise: while Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was the best-selling game in December, with NBA 2K26 in second place and Battlefield 6 in third, Battlefield 6 was actually the best-selling game of 2025 in the US, followed by NBA and Borderlands 4.

What were your favourite consoles and video games of 2025?