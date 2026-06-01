Sales for Gabriel Magalhães' Arsenal jersey skyrocket after missing key penalty in Champions League final

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Gabriel Magalhães missed the final penalty in the shootout at the end of the PSG vs. Arsenal Champions League final, but despite the painful moment, Arsenal fans have shown their support to the defender in a very telling way: buying his jersey. According to The Athletic, sales for Arsenal shirts with Gabriel's name and his No. 6 on his back increased by 350% in the two days following the match.

In the hours after the match, Gabriel's name was the most popular in Arsenal shirt sales over the weekend, and at one point it was even double that of any other name in the squad. And in Sunday's victory parade, where Arsenal celebrated its Premier League title, Gabriel's shirts and scarves were also among the most popular wore by fans.

Right after missing the penalty, his rival at PSG but Brazilian teammate Marquinhos went straight to embrace and comfort him, knowing what it feels like to be the last one responsible for a team's defeat. "Gabriel has played an amazing season for Arsenal, proved he is one of the best defenders in the world and shown everyone he's a great player. He did not deserve to have all that weight, of that moment of defeat, on his shoulders. And in Brazil, we need him for the World Cup", said PSG's captain.