Salem's Lot remake skips cinemas and goes straight to streaming

Many of us have been wondering what on earth happened to the re-release of Salem's Lot, because for a long time there has been an eerie silence about the project and even speculation about whether or not it would even be released. Thankfully, according to a new report from Variety, it now appears that the remake is very much alive but will skip the cinemas. Instead, Warner Bros. is said to be planning to release the film directly to streaming.

The main reason for this is said to be that the strike in Hollywood has created a need for more streaming content, and not that the film is in any way bad. Something we obviously hope is true. When exactly Salem's Lot will be released on HBO Max is still unclear.

Are you looking forward to the new Salem's Lot, and what are your favourite memories of the original?