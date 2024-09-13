Salem's Lot presented with a pleasantly creepy trailer

HQ

It's been a long and arduous journey for Salem's Lot, the latest in a long line of Stephen King film adaptations which, after much deliberation, finally has a release date of October 3.

To mark the occasion, HBO has also treated us to the film's first proper trailer, which gives us an insight into the history of the small community and the secrets it holds. Not least the town's infamous haunted house which is central to the story.

As you know, we have already had two adaptations of the book in the form of miniseries and although the last of them did not enjoy much success, many of us remember it with horror-mixed delight from 1979.

So, let's keep our fingers crossed that this new film version will be really good, the trailer is promising and has the good taste not to spoil any of the major moments. Take a look below.

Will you be watching Salem's Lot when it debuts on October 3?