Salah made a move to press Liverpool for a contract, so why won't they make a move?

Mohamed Salah granted Liverpool a victory (and comeback) last Sunday with two goals, amidst rumours about his future at the Premier League leader. Those rumours became louder last Monday, after Salah made some comments that shocked many fans.

After the game, he old reporters "Well, we are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay at the club. I'm probably more out than in", he said.

The Egyptian player, who joined Liverpool in 2017, ends contract at the end of the season. As of January 1, he would be legally allowed to sign a pre-contract agreement as a free agent. At 32, he has been courted by the Saudi Arabia Pro League, including a £150 million offer rejected by Al-Ittihad in 2023.

Salah was also asked if he is disappointed by the lack of offers. "I'm not going to retire soon so I'm just playing, focusing on the season and I'm trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I'm disappointed but we will see".

Salah "wanted to let the public know his frustration" by lack of offers by Liverpool

Despite all this, a source has told BBC Sport that contact between Liverpool and Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, is still "positive".

One journalist also told BBC that Salah, who usually don't like to speak to the press, approached journalists this time. He thinks Salah "wanted to get things off his chest" and chose to speak directly to reporters to let the public know his desire to stay and put more pressure on Liverpool to get a new contract.

According to Opta, Salah's goals and assists have been worth 17 points this season, enough to grant Liverpool the leadership. However, BBC analysts think Liverpool may be worried about Salah's condition after a three-year extension, when he will be 36, or maybe they don't want to set a precedent who would give Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who also end contracts this year, more negotiation power to get better salaries.