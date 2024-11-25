Salah leads Liverpool's comeback and puts even more pressure on Man City (and Madrid)

HQ

Premier League title may have already been sealed this week, after another disastrous loss by Manchester City and a swift comeback by Liverpool. Despite the good attitude behind Pep Guardiola's two year contract extension, a Rodri-less team lost 0-4 to Tottenham. Man City has only lost three games this season at Premier League, the last three, and are now eight points behind.

Liverpool's game agains tailender Southampton on Sunday almost ends as a lifeboat for Pep's squad, but the match went from a 2-1 to a 2-3 in the final thirty minutes. Mohamed Salah became the saviour with two goals, making Liverpool fans more anxious than ever about the Egyptian player uncertain future.

Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold end contract this year. Salah has been courted by Al-Ittihad, Karim Benzema's Saudi team. Liverpool fans hope Liverpool makes a move soon to keep the 32-year-old player with them, who shows no sign of ageing.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold is widely expected to join Real Madrid next year. Both teams are set to meet again next Wednesday for Champions League, and on Sunday, Liverpool will face directly with Manchester City, the game that could put a premature league to Premier League.

Liverpool is one of the strongest European teams at the moment, and will face two other giants currently going through a rought patch. This week will an interesting week, for sure!