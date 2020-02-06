Sakurai thinks there are too many FE characters in Smash

Last month fans learnt that Byleth would be the latest character to be joining the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster as part of the version 7.0 update. However, many fans expressed their disappointment at yet another Fire Emblem character making the cut and it appears that Smash director Masahiro Sakurai has mutual feelings on the matter.

Speaking to Famitsu Magazine, the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game director Sakurai admitted: "There are too many FE characters. And there are also too many sword users."

Sakurai also pointed to Nintendo as being the primary decision-makers behind the new fighters, adding: "The new fighters were not decided by my own favourites; they're brought in by Nintendo."

With the brawler now featuring eight faces from the popular turn-based tactics franchise, would anyone argue that there are too many? We would be interested to hear your thoughts below.