Sakurai 'hypes' Nintendo Direct for Switch 2

We all know he's been retired for a while now, but when Masahiro Sakurai speaks, the gaming world shuts up and listens. Considered a genius both inside and outside the Nintendo ecosystem, his crucial role in the creation of the Kirby series and, above all, Super Smash Bros. are well known to all. But after Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Sakurai was exhausted and decided to retire from active development, only to open a YouTube channel shortly after, where he has been giving lessons on game design and methodology on a non-profit basis.

And after years of sharing his knowledge with the world, his time as a youtuber teacher also came to an end last June. It was also then that he revealed that he had been combining the channel with an unannounced development, about which we know absolutely nothing, since 2022.

And so we come to today, when Nintendo revealed the exact time of the special Nintendo Switch 2 Nintendo Direct. Sakurai was excited on social media, which is rarely the case with such announcements, which brings us to connect all the dots in the timeline I mentioned earlier.

We don't want to get excited before our time, but doesn't the announcement of a new Kirby or even a Nintendo Switch 2-exclusive Super Smash Bros. sound great as launch or first-party titles?