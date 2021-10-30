Sakurai has a framed version of the full Super Smash Bros Ultimate mural

HQ

Surely all of us who have ever played Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has dreamt about having the lovely singleplayer mural as a professionally printed and framed image? One person who has done this is the creator of not just the game, but the entire series, director Masahiro Sakurai.

With the game being finished after the release of the final character for the game, Sora of Kingdom Hearts fame, he out of the blue shared a tweet with an image of what is gracing his wall - and that is precisely the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate mural in all it's glory. You can check out the stunning result below.

Would you like this on your wall at home?

Thanks Nintendo Life