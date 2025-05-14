Sakamoto Days returns to Netflix in July for its second part

HQ

Netflix has become quite a hotspot for anime these days, with many iconic and storied series making up its portfolio as well as a slate of original productions too. Talking on the latter point, one of the more recent additions was Sakamoto Days, with this being an adaptation of a beloved manga that revolved around a legendary assassin long after he retired to start a family and to open a small convenience store. The first part arrived and ran its course earlier this year, but now Netflix is getting ready to premiere the second part too.

Set to debut on July 14, this next chapter promises more of what we came to love in the first part, meaning there will be "bigger fights, more laughs, and unique characters that you'll fall in love with."

We've even been given a teaser of this in a new trailer that you can see in full below. Also, don't forget to read our review of the first few episodes of Sakamoto Days.