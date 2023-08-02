Saints Row's third expansion launches next week

HQ

The Saints Row reboot that released last year did not get off to the best of starts, but with consistent updates the game hasn't been completely abandoned, and work continues. We've had two expansions to the game so far, with a third coming next week.

On the 8th of August, A Song of Ice & Dust launches. The title appears to be a Game of Thrones parody, and it seems that the story will centre around the Dustlanders as they prepare to face a new foe in DustFaire.

Alongside the announcement of the DLC, Saints Row got a new update yesterday. Check out the Twitter post below for some more information and let us know if you'll be jumping back to Saints Row for its third expansion.