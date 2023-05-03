Saints Row's The Heist and The Hazardous expansion to debut next week

HQ

Deep Silver Volition unveiled the roadmap for the next few months of Saints Row at the end of March, but now that we're into May, it's time to see some of this promised content in-game.

The developer has confirmed that next week will see the launch of Saints Row's The Heist and The Hazardous expansion, a post-launch addition that will be available to all Expansion Pass owners, and will see movie star Chris Hardy crossing the Boss on an assassination hit, something that the Saints decide to take revenge over.

This expansion will be debuting on May 9 and will be the first of a few content additions for the game on that very day, as the Sunshine Springs district will also be launching, as will the next major quality of life update, which promises to bring a Selfie Mode, combat improvements, and more. Both of these additions will be free for all players.

This will also lead into the next Expansion Pass offering planned for July, which will be called Doc Kethcum's Murder Circus.