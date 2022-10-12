Saints Row's November update will bring 200 bug fixes

HQ

Saints Row has been out for almost two months now, and despite this being the case, developer Volition has yet to make much of a fuss about post-launch content additions. The reason behind this is that the team is instead focusing its efforts on improving the game and ironing out the performance and bugs that have been plaguing it since release.

As noted in a blog post, we're told that instead of dishing out roadmaps for the future, the team will be instead dropping a November update that brings "over 200 bug fixes and stability upgrades" to the game, with a "particular focus on challenges, overall stability and co-op."

To add to this, the November update will feature the start of an array of quality of life tweaks, including reduced repetition in certain activities, more rewarding challenges, better vehicles, and more. It's said that these QoL improvements should be arriving "quickly" and that we can expect further information soon.

2022 will bring some new cosmetic additions however, in the form of free packs available to all players, and paid ones that come as part of the Expansion Pass. The first will be the Front to Back Pack, which is out now.

Last of all, looking to 2023 and the future, we can look forward to new story content, gameplay experiences, and areas of the city to explore, all on top of extra cosmetic packs, QoL updates, and bug fixes.