Saints Row veteran recruited by State of Decay studio

HQ

HQ

Undead Labs used to be a smaller studio when they were bought by Microsoft in 2018, and since then, they have roughly doubled in size and is now at least 104 employees according to LinkedIn. They are currently working on State of Decay 3, which will be their biggest project yet, and now they have made a somewhat spectacular recruitment to strengthen the studio.

It's the Volition veteran Mitri Van, who's been with the studio for more than two decades, and has been heavily involved in all the Saints Row titles. His title at Volition was Technical Art Director, and he will now be the Principal Technical Artist at Undead Labs instead.

State of Decay 3 was announced in July last year, but was only in pre-production then, so don't expect it to be released for a few years. The first (and only) teaser can be found above.

Thanks Klobrille