Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
State of Decay 3

Saints Row veteran recruited by State of Decay studio

The Volition's Mitri Van is joining the Xbox Game Studios team.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ
HQ

Undead Labs used to be a smaller studio when they were bought by Microsoft in 2018, and since then, they have roughly doubled in size and is now at least 104 employees according to LinkedIn. They are currently working on State of Decay 3, which will be their biggest project yet, and now they have made a somewhat spectacular recruitment to strengthen the studio.

It's the Volition veteran Mitri Van, who's been with the studio for more than two decades, and has been heavily involved in all the Saints Row titles. His title at Volition was Technical Art Director, and he will now be the Principal Technical Artist at Undead Labs instead.

State of Decay 3 was announced in July last year, but was only in pre-production then, so don't expect it to be released for a few years. The first (and only) teaser can be found above.

State of Decay 3

Thanks Klobrille

Related texts



Loading next content