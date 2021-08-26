Saints Row: The Third - Remastered is free this week on Epic Games Store

HQ

Following the reveal of the series' first outing in eight years, Epic Games Store is giving away Saints Row: The Third - Remastered for free until September 2.

This revamped version of the game, if you aren't aware, features enhanced graphics and it includes all previous DLC expansions. We reviewed the game when it was released last year and described it "as remaster no one asked for." Still, whilst our impressions weren't too glowing, it is available for free here and it's worth checking out if you are excited about the upcoming reboot.

If you'd like to find out more about the brand-new Saints Row reboot then you can read about our initial impressions of the game here.