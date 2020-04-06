Saints Row: The Third Remastered announced

If you've been wanting to revisit the crazy world of Saints Row but halted yourself due to the game being sub-par technically and graphically, Deep Silver has just shared some news that we think you'll enjoy. Saints Row: The Third, the - you guessed it - third game in the larger-than-life franchise, is being remastered for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and it'll land on May 22 of this year.

In The Third, you step into the shoes of a player-created Saints boss after the gang's merger with the second game's antagonistic entity, the Ultor Corporation. Having re-emerged as a consumer empire, the Saints are on top, but criminal enterprise the Syndicate is adamant that it's going to be a thorn in the side of the Saints. Cue plenty of open-world action and a fair amount of silliness.

Nine years have passed since the series' third entry originally released and due to the technical advancements since that time, Saints Row: The Third is getting a complete remaster featuring enhanced visual effects and graphics, a brand-new lighting engine, transformed environments and overhauled character models.

We're also told that a huge proportion of the city of Steelport has been retextured, every weapon has been remodelled, and every car has been redesigned, both in the main game, across all expansion packs, and for all 30 pieces of DLC content - all of which is included in the remastered version of the game.

To see the new-look Saints, check out a selection of brand-new screenshots below.