Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Saints Row

Saints Row reboot outlines its 2023 content roadmap

Expect new story missions, overhauled combat and plenty more.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The new iteration of Saints Row launched to a fairly poor reception from fans and critics alike last year. But, rather than abandon the project as a failed experiment, Deep Silver has announced a new lot of content coming to Saints Row in 2023.

As outlined in Deep Silver's blog, Saints Row's first bit of new content comes in the Dead Island 2 cosmetic pack launching on the 11th, which gives players the chance to dress as either the Slayers Jacob or Amy, a new weapon, emote, and a couple of new HQ statues.

Then, May brings the Sunshine Springs update, which adds a new district to the map alongside a bunch of quality-of-life changes such as overhauled combat and a Selfie Mode. The same day that launches gives Expansion Pass purchasers The Heist & The Hazardous DLC, which brings in some new story missions.

There's also mention of a second big DLC and content update dropping in July, but most of that is left to our imaginations.

Will you be playing Saints Row when this new content drops? Check out the full roadmap here.

Saints Row

Related texts

0
Saints RowScore

Saints Row
REVIEW. Written by Marie Liljegren

We've spent some time in the desert town of Santa Ileso, in Volition's reboot of the classic action series.



Loading next content