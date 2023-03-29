Saints Row reboot outlines its 2023 content roadmap

HQ

The new iteration of Saints Row launched to a fairly poor reception from fans and critics alike last year. But, rather than abandon the project as a failed experiment, Deep Silver has announced a new lot of content coming to Saints Row in 2023.

As outlined in Deep Silver's blog, Saints Row's first bit of new content comes in the Dead Island 2 cosmetic pack launching on the 11th, which gives players the chance to dress as either the Slayers Jacob or Amy, a new weapon, emote, and a couple of new HQ statues.

Then, May brings the Sunshine Springs update, which adds a new district to the map alongside a bunch of quality-of-life changes such as overhauled combat and a Selfie Mode. The same day that launches gives Expansion Pass purchasers The Heist & The Hazardous DLC, which brings in some new story missions.

There's also mention of a second big DLC and content update dropping in July, but most of that is left to our imaginations.

Will you be playing Saints Row when this new content drops? Check out the full roadmap here.