Saints Row is finally available on Steam

Saints Row was released in August 2022, and it was quite a disaster. The game has been updated and expanded like no tomorrow, and "half-a-dozen major updates later, the open-world crime-fest is bigger, badder and bossier than ever, on every platform".

So far Saints Row has been available on PC in Epic Games Store, but has now been made available in Valve's Steam as well. Earlier this summer The Expansion Pass was completed (A Song of Ice And Dust, The Heist and the Hazardous and Doc Ketchum's Murder Circus), and all DLC can be purchased separately.

Maybe now it's time to give Saints Row another chance...?