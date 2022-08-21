Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Saints Row

Saints Row full PC specs have been revealed

Check out how well your PC will run the game ahead of launch next week.

HQ

Deep Silver Volition will be launching its reboot of Saints Row as soon as next week, but ahead of that time, the developer has shared the official full PC specs for the title, so that those looking to play Saints Row via the Epic Games Store can see just how well their computer will run the title.

Take a look at the full PC specs in the image below, to see where you sit on the Minimum to Ultra spectrum.

Saints Row

Saints Row will land on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Stadia on August 23, and if you're looking for further information about the game, you can see and learn about the story trailer right here.

