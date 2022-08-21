Saints Row full PC specs have been revealed

HQ

Deep Silver Volition will be launching its reboot of Saints Row as soon as next week, but ahead of that time, the developer has shared the official full PC specs for the title, so that those looking to play Saints Row via the Epic Games Store can see just how well their computer will run the title.

Take a look at the full PC specs in the image below, to see where you sit on the Minimum to Ultra spectrum.

Saints Row will land on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Stadia on August 23, and if you're looking for further information about the game, you can see and learn about the story trailer right here.