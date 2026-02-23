Saints Row designer veteran believes "the franchise is dead"

HQ

At the end of 2025, it was revealed that Chris Stockman, one of the original designers on Saints Row, was being tasked with preparing a pitch for a new reboot of the series, perhaps one that could get the franchise back on track after the misstep that was the 2022 reboot that didn't connect with fans. While this is exciting, clearly it did not go as planned as Stockman has since replied to a fan's message with a statement that lacks all of the hope and potential of his former comments when the pitch project was revealed to the world.

As noticed by Eurogamer, Stockman replied to a fan that is disappointed there have been no canon games in the series in a decade, to which he harrowingly answered:

"Honestly, I think the franchise is dead, unfortunately. I get the sense that Embracer has zero ability to do anything with it. I wish things were different. I tried my best to offer a path forward but they've ghosted me."

Pretty tragic news all things considered and information that all but confirms we shouldn't expect to see the 3rd Street Saints back in action any time soon.