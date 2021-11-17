Saints Row delayed to August

HQ

February seems like it'll be a fantastic month for gamers, but it was also set to be extremely crowded for a while there with the launch of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, The King of Fighters XV, Total War: Warhammer III, Sifu, Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring and Saints Row. The last two were even set to launch on the same day, February 25, but that will as extremely expected not be an issue any more.

Because Volition confirms that Saints Row has been delayed from February 25 to August 23. The reason is simple enough: they need more time to polish the game to live up to both their and our standards.

They even make it absolutely clear that the additional time won't be used to change the characters or story. A very interesting statement considering the reveal trailer we got in August got a lot of flack for its tone. Only giving my friends over at Game Informer what I'd call a rough pre-alpha build as part of their exclusive coverage five months before release made me even more sure that this delay was coming, so we'll see if the reception changes with these six months of polish and marketing.